PM, LCCI delegation discuss flood relief activities

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday met a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Nauman Kabir and discussed the ongoing relief work for the flood affectees.

The President of the chamber gave a cheque of a substantial amount to the Prime Minister for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The PM appreciated the national zeal of the members and representatives of the chamber.

He said, “We can achieve success in this world and the hereafter by fully participating in the relief work and rehabilitation of the flood affectees in this difficult hour, with national fervour.”

The nation today needed the same passion that it showed for the relief activities during the earthquake of 2005 and floods of 2010, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said citizens of every walk of life needed to play their role and the trader community could perform an effective role in the relief work.