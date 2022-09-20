PM meets Iranian President, leaders of Spain, Austria

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister recalled his warm and cordial meeting with President Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand on 15 September and underscored his commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Iran relations in diverse fields.

He reiterated his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support in the wake of the massive floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas including economic and trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts, and people-to-people links. He hoped that President Raisi would be able to undertake an early visit to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held meetings with Federal Chancellor of Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

In meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for deepening the multifaceted Pakistan-Spain relations with an emphasis on inter-parliamentary ties, security and defence cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to utilize the existing institutional mechanisms to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations in all areas of common interest. They expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral exchanges and increase in trade and investment.

The prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of the Spanish government in the wake of massive floods in Pakistan and thanked for the relief assistance extended by Spain.

He hoped that the international community would step up and help mitigate the adverse effects of the floods through active participation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase. He also invited President Sanchez to visit Pakistan.

Advertisement

In a meeting with Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues of common interest.

The prime minister said that Pakistan viewed Austria as an important country and a key member of the European Union. He thanked Austria for its steadfast support for the GSP+ scheme which had yielded positive results for both sides.

Also Read UNGA session: PM meets French President, NZ PM NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of...