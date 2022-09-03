PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rehabilitation efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected populace in the province.

The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured them that they would not disappoint the affected people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizar district badly affected by the flash floods.

The prime minister, during his visit to the village, was told in a briefing that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.