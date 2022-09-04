A large number of children have been affected as a result of climate change in Pakstan

Karachi-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed for help from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to save the lives of the flood victims particularly children affected due to the rains and flood in the country.

In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote that a large number of children have been affected as a result of climate change and a recent flood.

Shahbaz Sharif writes that unfortunately, 400 children died due to the rains and floods which is one-third of the total number of deaths.

He further appeals for help from UNICEF and other international organizations to save the lives of these children who are victims of water-borne diseases.

Earlier, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that almost 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas require maternal health services in Pakistan to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth.

More than 73,000 women expected to deliver next month will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support.

Of the 6.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance following the Monsoon rains, floods, and landslides in Pakistan, more than 1.6 million are women of childbearing age, newborn care, and support.

