PM Shehbaz greets world on onset of Rabiul Awwal

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a source of success for the whole humanity both in the life as well as the life hereafter.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to study the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) during the month.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the onset of the holy month of Rabiul Awwal, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a source of success for the whole humanity both in the life as well as the life hereafter.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to study the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) during the month and practice it to qualify them for the recommendation (Shafa’at) of the Holy Prophet on the Day of of Judgment.

عالمِ اسلام اور پوری دنیا کو رحمتوں کے مہینے ربيع الاول کی آمد مبارک، خاتم النبیین حضرت محمد ﷺ کی ولادت پوری انسانیت کے لیے دنیا اور آخرت کی کامیابی کا ذریعہ ہے، آئیں عہد کریں کہ اس ماہ سیرت نبوی ﷺ کا مطالعہ اور اس پر عمل کرکے خود کو روز محشر حضور ﷺ کی شفاعت کے قابل بنائیں گے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 27, 2022

Advertisement

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Also Read High-powered committee to be formed to investigate audio leak: PM Shehbaz “Maryam Nawaz never sought favour from me,” Shehbaz Sharif said. On the...

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law brought half of the machinery during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

“Maryam Nawaz never sought favour from me,” Shehbaz Sharif said in response to a query about the audio tape leak from the Prime Minister House, while flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Sherry Rehman and others in Islamabad. He said Dr Toqir told him that the half machinery for Raheel’s sugar mill was brought from India during Imran’s government.

On the audio leak, he said there was no mention of an illegal act in the conversation. However, he said, audio leaks was a security lapse. It was not about his respect, it was a matter of Pakistan’s respect, he said. “The audios should also be leaked when they exported sugar. Sugar scandal comprises of billions of rupees, where is the investigation team’s report,” he queried.