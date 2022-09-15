PM Shehbaz, MQM leaders discuss country’s overall situation

Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque and Member of National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and discussed the country’s overall situation and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Ahad Cheema were also present on the occasion.

On September 14, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique and Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq on Wednesday and expressed regret over the killing of the party’s missing persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that four bodies were found in interior Sindh. Three of them were missing workers of the MQM, who had disappeared for many years.

He also expressed condolence to the bereaved families of the missing workers and assured them that stern action would be taken against the respondents who were involved in the crime.

Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the incident and said that an independent investigation would be carried out to reach the truth.

He maintained that the incident would be probed along with the Sindh government.

He said that the culprits would be taken to justice and stern action would be taken against them.

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, who is also Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, in his tweet said that the recovery of bodies of MQM missing workers was a slap on the constitution and justice.

Rather, it shows the failure of the federal and provincial governments to act on this serious issue.

The matter of the missing persons also came under discussion in a committee formed to resolve the issue.

If Irfan Baccarat, Abid Abbasi and Waseem Akhtar (alias Raju) were wanted in any case, they should have been produced in the court of law, he said.

They had been kept missing for many years and not tried. Later, they had been killed, which was actually death of law and justice.