PM Shehbaz pays condolence to King Charles III over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with King Charles III in London and expressed his condolences on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing during the king’s reception for visiting dignitaries.

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state have been invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, making it one of the most important diplomatic events in decades.

Approximately 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, as well as their spouses, are anticipated.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences on Charles’s mother’s passing, stating that the late monarch was an inspiration and source of strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

The prime minister noted that the people of Pakistan had pleasant recollections of the Queen’s two trips to the country and that the tie between the Royal family and the Pakistani people had only grown stronger over time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister congratulated the King of the United Kingdom on his ascension to the throne and expressed hope that he would carry on his mother’s legacy of further enhancing Commonwealth cooperation.

The premier stated that the people of Pakistan held King Charles III in great regard and hoped to welcome him to Pakistan as soon as possible.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s statement of sympathy and solidarity in the wake of the devastating floods. “The request for assistance, as well as the response from both the British government and the public,” he told the King.

 

