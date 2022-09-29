PM Shehbaz reiterates desire to rebuild Pak-US partnership

Shehbaz Sharif said the level of this friendship can only be achieved through honest, sincere and serious dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated the desire to rebuild Pak-US friendship that was based on trust, respect and mutual understanding.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with 75th anniversary of PAK-US relations, in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said the level of this friendship can only be achieved through honest, sincere and serious dialogue.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s relations with the United States shouldn’t be seen through the prism of its relations with Afghanistan and China.

He said it was a matter of great honour to recall that the United States was one of the very first countries which offered full recognition to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif also recalled that his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden was again very assuring for the support for the programme which we have offered to flood affectees in Pakistan.

He said the catastrophic situation was not made by Pakistan which destroyed over four million acres of its cultivable land. “1600 people including children and women have died in it. Whereas, more than a million livestock have been killed,” he said.

“We are working hard and overtime to help the affected people but it’s not enough until every affected person get all facilities back. The task of rehabilitation is even bigger which requires resources. We need the support of international community for rebuilding our infrastructure and providing shelter to our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United States has vowed to support Pakistan in diverse fields, especially for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas of the country.

This was stated by the US Ambassador, Donald Blome on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Pak-US diplomatic relations at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

He said that people of the United States continue to stand with Pakistan. He said the strength of Pak-US friendship is demonstrated by more than 66 million dollars in U.S. support for flood response.

Ambassador Blome said, over past 75 years, the United States and Pakistan built a relationship based on mutual respect, shared goals and values.

He further said that over the decades, more than 32 billion dollars in U.S. support benefited Pakistan and improved the lives of the people.