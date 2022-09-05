PM Shehbaz Sharif left Lahore for Qambar Shahdadkot, Sindh.

He will take an aerial view of the flood-affected area of Qambar Shahdadkot.

The Prime Minister will meet the flood victims to review the relief activities and to know their condition.

As per sources, PM Shehbaz launched an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas by means of a special plane. PM’s plane from Kashmore is carrying out activities for the flood victims and assessing the damage caused by the flood.

According to the details, the plane will land at Jacobabad airbase. The Prime Minister will meet the flood victims to review the relief activities and to know their condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood and rain-affected areas of Balochistan province to review relief and rescue operations.

According to the details, the Prime Minister visited the Kacchi district of Balochistan to review the restoration work of flood-affected roads and railway infrastructure.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also reviewed the restoration work of the Pinjra Bridge which was washed away by the flood. On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by the district civil administration.

