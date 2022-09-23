PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Biden.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the prime minister thanked him for his sympathy and solidarity for the flood-hit people of Pakistan. The prime minister particularly thanked the US president for his message to the international community for support to the flood-affected Pakistan.

He also expressed gratitude to the US government and people over the visit of the USAID’s head to Pakistan as well as for sending the relief goods for flood survivors.

The US president expressed condolence over the hundreds of deaths caused by devastating floods and sympathised with the bereaved families. The US president resolved to continue supporting Pakistan amidst the difficult humanitarian situation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA today. In his address, the prime minister’s focus will be on the challenge faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

Advertisement

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will outline concrete proposals to collectively tackle the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden and his wife at the reception hosted by the US President for the world leaders participating in 77th session of UNGA. #PMPAKatUNGA #PakatUNGA77 pic.twitter.com/p8pZZBIw8z — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 23, 2022

Advertisement

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden made a fervent call for extending help to Pakistan where floods have caused huge devastation

“Pakistan is still under water, needs help,” the president told the 193-member Assembly in its high-level debate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present when President Biden addressed the UN General Assembly.

In his address, Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance to address global food insecurity, building on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year.

The compounding impacts of the pandemic, the deepening climate crisis, rising energy and fertilizer costs, and protracted conflicts – including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – had disrupted global supply chains and dramatically increased global food prices, he said.

A multi-year drought in the Horn of Africa had created a dire humanitarian emergency, with parts of Somalia at risk of famine for the second time in just over a decade, he added.

Advertisement

Also Read US Secretary of State Blinken assures support for Pakistan NEW YORK: United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Prime...