PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects rise in the prices of medicines

ISLAMABAD- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected the summary of the increase in the prices of medicines and said further increase in the prices of drugs is not acceptable in any case.

According to the details, the meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which a summary of the increase in the prices of medicines was also presented by the Ministry of Health.

Expressing annoyance in this regard, the Prime Minister rejected the summary of the increase in the prices of medicines. He further said that in the current situation, the increase in prices of medicines cannot be allowed.

It should be noted that the federal cabinet had rejected the summary of the price increase of 35 medicines last month as well.

it is pertinent to mention here that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had sent the summary of the increase in the prices of more than 40 medicines to the Ministry of Health, but the summary had been submitted by the Ministry of Health for approval.

On the other hand, the inquiry report on the issue of overbooking of Hajj over the government quota was discussed in the federal cabinet meeting.

The committee formed on this issue included representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Religious Affairs, and State Bank.

The meeting was told that there were reconciliation issues in the case of overbooking and no evidence of any bad intention on the part of the banks that overbooked the government quota of pilgrims. The compensation amount has been paid to the pilgrims by these banks.

The Prime Minister directed the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan that these banks must be asked why they acted carelessly in this matter.

On this occasion, the prime minister directed the banks in the flood-affected areas to continue their work even on holidays.

