PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of rise in dengue cases in Sindh  

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the increasing cases of dengue in Sindh and assigned Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman to device strategy in collaboration with provincial government to eradicate dengue.

According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif given task to Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman with an important role in Sindh.

The Prime Minister said that Captain (r) Muhammad Usman should formulate a strategy with the Sindh government to eradicate dengue in Sindh.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has played an important role in the eradication of dengue in Punjab. Muhammad Usman made an important policy for the eradication of dengue in Punjab and also implemented it

Shehbaz Sharif said that Muhammad Usman as Chief Commissioner Islamabad also played an important role in eliminating dengue.

The Prime Minister has also directed Captain (R) Usman to reach Karachi immediately.

192 more dengue cases surface in Karachi

At least 199 new dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 192 surfaced in Karachi division.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 4,230 dengue cases in the province out of which 3,827 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to September 14, 2022.

A total of 1,661 dengue fever cases surfaced so far out of which 1,620 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of dengue cases were recorded in 1,442 in Karachi East, followed by Karachi Central 883 and Karachi South.

The dengue fever has claimed a total of nine deaths out of the six that were reported in Karachi East and one each in Karachi Central, Karachi South, and District Malir.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.