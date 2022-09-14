PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan to scrutinize relief activities

PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting flood-hit Balochistan today to scrutinize the relief activities

QUETTA: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is visiting flood-hit Balochistan today to scrutinize the relief activities going on in the region, reported BOL News.

The PM will be briefed about the rehabilitation and relief activities by the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Chief Secretary Balochistan demonstrate the premier over the losses due to the calamity and the strategies to combat it.

PM Shehbaz will review the rehabilitation activities and will also meet the flood victims in Sohbatpur area of Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan has been hardly hit by the monsoon rains along with Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The death toll in the province has reached 281 while 172 have been injured. Among the dead are 132 men, 63 women, and 83 children while the injured include 91 men, 39 women, and 45 children.

On the other hand, numerous waterborne diseases are on the rise in Balochistan including dengue, malaria, diarrhea, and gastro.

