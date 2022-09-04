Quetta-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited flood and rain-affected areas of Balochistan province to review relief and rescue operations.

According to the details, the Prime Minister visits the Kacchi district of Balochistan to review the restoration work of flood-affected roads and railway infrastructure.

During the visit, Shahbaz Sharif also took an aerial view of the collapsed railway bridge in the area.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also reviewed the restoration work of the Pinjra Bridge which was washed away by the flood. On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by the district civil administration.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind’s statement regarding the Prime Minister’s visit

Member-Balochistan Assembly Yar Muhammad Rind, who is elected from Kacchi Bolan district of Balochistan, said in his statement about he visit of the Prime Minister that the being elected representative of the constituency, I was not informed about the visit of the PM.

He said that the Prime Minister is visiting my constituency and I was not even aware of it.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind further said that the Balochistan government does not want to bring the real facts before the prime minister. He warned of a protest if injustice is done to the people of Kacchi.

On the other hand, the flood victims in Naseerabad, Jafarabad, and Sahbatpur are waiting for water to recede and government assistance in the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the relief operation could not be started in the affected areas of Dera Murad Jamali even after one- month.

