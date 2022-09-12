Advertisement
PM Shehbaz to travel London on Sept 18

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to London and would most likely attend Queen Elizabeth’s burial
  • PM will embark on a foreign tour, with his first stop in Samarkand for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting on September 15 and 16
ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to London and would most likely attend Queen Elizabeth’s burial.
According to sources, the prime minister will embark on a foreign tour, with his first stop in Samarkand for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting on September 15 and 16.

“Shehbaz Sharif will then return to the country and will leave for London on September 18,” they added, adding that the prime minister will meet with political leaders during his visit to London.

During his visit, he may perhaps attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Later, on September 19, he will go to New York and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 23. “After his UNGA presentation, he will return to Pakistan,” they stated.

It is worth noting that on August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif canceled his trip to London due to the country’s flood situation.

According to information, the prime minister canceled his trip to London to check on his unwell granddaughter while contemplating the flood situation in the country.

Originally scheduled to fly to London following his two-day official visit to Qatar, the prime minister decided to return to Islamabad to monitor continuing rescue and relief activities in flood-affected areas.

