PM Shehbaz’s visits fail to provide relief to flood-affected people

The Flood-affected people of Sohbatpur have complained against the civil administration for its failure in providing relief aid to the affectees whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on a visit to the flood-hit areas.

The affectees said that they were happy to know about the visit of the PM to their area but complained that the PM did not bother to visit them.

They said that it did not make any difference to them whether the PM would come to meet them or not, demanding that they be provided ration and drinking water.

They complained that they had been sitting under straw beds for 20 days.

They had not been provided with water, ration, tents and other essential items by the administration, adding that they had not even drinking water.

They further said that the PM’s visit to flood-affected areas would not cater any relief to flood affectees. The victims will not get anything from the visit of the prime minister as it was just a pretense.

They said that medicines for fever were not either available, resultantly their children were falling ill.

The flood water is getting polluted and dirty and our children have become sick from mosquitoes and flies, they lamented.