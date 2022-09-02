PM sympathizes with differently-abled girl who lost eight family members in floods

GHIZER: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs5 million for a differently-abled girl in Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan who lost eight family members in the flash floods.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas including Ghizer’s Bobar village, the prime minister interacted with the young girl and sympathized with her and her father. The girl lost six family members including her mother, grandmother and six siblings in the floods.

He showed affection to the bereaved girl and father and condoled over their huge loss. The prime minister told the girl that her ordeal was untellable and the whole nation shared her grief.

During his interaction with the flood victims, the prime minister repeatedly mentioned the girl and the sufferings she had been going through.

While announcing Rs5 million for her education and treatment, the prime minister instructed to set up an endowment fund in her name. He also ordered the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for the girl’s medical treatment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation the Bobar village badly affected by the floods.

The prime minister was briefed that floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village, while 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered the authorities concerned to pay compensation of Rs1 million each for the families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe. He also ordered the construction of a five-kilometre metal road to facilitate the villagers.

The prime minister assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated. He expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties and assured the victims of the government’s support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of Rs0.8 million each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and Rs0.5 million each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

