PM thanks Azerbaijan president over US$2 mln donation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev for donating US$ 2 million to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister acknowledged the generous assistance as Pakistan battled one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in the loss of lives, livelihood, and extensive damage to the infrastructure.

PM Sharif reaffirmed his strong resolve to deepen further and broaden its cooperation with Azerbaijan in diverse areas including energy cooperation.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan support each other at international fora such as UN, OIC, and ECO. Azerbaijan is an essential member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The two peoples are linked by common faith, cultural affinities, and rich historical ties.

it is pertinent to say that flood disasters continue across the country, after which the death toll has exceeded 1300 in Pakistan, reported BOL News.

According to the report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the number of people who died due to floods across the country has reached 1,325.

NDMA says that a total of 522 people died in Sindh due to rains and floods, while 260 people died in Balochistan, 189 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 42 in Azad Kashmir.