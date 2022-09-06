PM thanks UAE for continued support as more flood relief flights arrive

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked UAE for continued support

18 flights have arrived in Pakistan carrying relief items

UAE Red Crescent has launched a donation campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for its continued support to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan including the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

“Our special gratitude to the UAE government for its continued support to the flood victims including the establishment of humanitarian corridor between our two brotherly countries,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister’s tweet came after two more relief flights from the UAE arrived at Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi. In total, 18 flights from the UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food, medical supplies, and tents.

The prime minister also thanked the UAE Red Crescent for launching a donation campaign to support the flood relief efforts.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has launched “We Stand Together” volunteering initiative to pack and deliver thousands of emergency relief kits to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, in collaboration with Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity Association.

The initiative was also joined by another nine UAE humanitarian organizations including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organisation and Emirates Charitable Association.

The community volunteering event will take place simultaneously on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 9:00 am across three locations in the UAE.

The citizens, expatriates, families, children, seniors and people of determination have been encouraged to sign up for the volunteering initiative on https://volunteers.ae/ as soon as possible and gather at their preferred venue before the assembly of the relief kits gets underway.

The children will also have the opportunity to write and draw positive messages, which will be placed inside the relief boxes to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan and offer a sense of hope during this time of crisis.

The relief kits will include food supplies such as flour, rice, lentils, and oil among other non-perishable items, while the hygiene kit will include essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and soaps to list a few.

