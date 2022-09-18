PM to highlight climate change during UNGA address on Sept 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 19th-23rd, 2022.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will be accompanied by the foreign minister, other members of the cabinet, and senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the UN General Assembly on 23 September during which he will focus on the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods. The prime minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the prime minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organized by the African Union, European Union and the United States. He will also attend a closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

These will be important platforms to deliberate on effective measures required at the global level for addressing the two most pressing challenges confronting the international community today, said the Foreign Office.

Furthermore, the prime minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, UN General Assembly President, UN Secretary-General as well as heads of foreign agencies, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), and philanthropic organizations.

Global leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN chief and the President of the United States. PM Shehbaz Sharif will also hold interactions with the international media.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive program attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions,

He will chair the G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participate in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said the prime minister’s participation in the UNGA session is a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.

It said that as the current Chair of Group of 77 and China and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan will serve as the collective voice of the Global South to promote international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

