PM to keep all foreign gifts in the PM House

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has decided not to take gifts from foreign countries while issuing a new policy in regards to the Toshakhana.
According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to keep all the foreign gifts received in the Prime Minister’s office permanently in the Prime Minister House, establishing a new tradition.
After this decision, the public will now be able to see the gifts received from foreign countries, for which space has been allocated in the Prime Minister’s House.
In this regard, the Prime Minister has issued instructions to show the gifts to the nation so that the people are aware of the love of the friendly countries for Pakistan.
It should be noted that the Prime Minister has deposited the gifts received from foreign countries in the government treasury.
The Prime Minister received these valuable gifts during his visits to the Gulf countries, including two precious diamond-studded watches.
Apart from this, valuable pens, rings, ‘cuff links’ (buttons) and perfumes have all been deposited in the chest.
