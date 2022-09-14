PM visits flood-hit Sohabatpur, orders provision of drinking water, medicines

PM visited the flood-damaged city of Sohbatpur in Balochistan.

He ordered to ensure the availability of drinking water and life-saving medicines.

He directed to drain stagnant rainwater within 10 days.

SOHBATPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the flood-affected people in the severely damaged city of Sohbatpur in Balochistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of drinking water and life-saving medicines on priority in the area severely damaged by floods.

He also announced a two-month waiver of water utility charges for the consumers residing in flood-affected areas all over the country.

Addressing the flood victims, the prime minster said the government would not charge the consumers in the flood-hit areas for the bills of August and September.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing relief efforts and interacted with the locals to get their feedback. He said the waiver on water utility charges was aimed at facilitating the people heavily burdened by the challenges in the wake of the flood.

He also announced continuation of the government’s facility in September to waive off Fuel Adjustment Charges for electricity consumers across the country on usage up to 300 units. He said the facility would be extended beyond the flood-relief areas.

He further said a mechanism would be established to revive the crops of wheat and cotton in the flood-affected areas.

In view of the scarcity of drinking water in Sohbatpur, he said two trucks carrying bottled water would reach in the area by tonight while 10 tonnes of the commodity would be available in the next two days.

He mentioned that the coalition government along with the provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide relief to the people in flood-hit areas.

He said serving the masses was the noblest deed instead of indulging in politicking as done by some leaders even in the grave situation amid floods.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the post-flood situation and the ongoing relief activities.

It was highlighted that the drainage of water from Sohbatpur and Dera Allah Yar would take 15 and 20 days respectively. In four days, a 100 feet channel will be made for drinking water.

The chief secretary said work on 230 breaches on water canals was underway and the delay in availability of drinking water was due to the closure of inundated roads. He mentioned that fumigation and cleaning of drains was in progress.

Other measures include two mobile maternity units, availability of life-saving and anti-venom medicines, and the arrangement of over two million mosquito nets.

The prime minister instructed the chief secretary to ensure the availability of drinking water and medicine on priority for the affected people.

He directed to pace up the drainage of stagnant water and complete the activity in 10 days instead of the expected fortnight. He also emphasized necessary steps to avert the spread of water-borne and communicable diseases.

