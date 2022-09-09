PM visits UK high commission to convey condolence over Queen’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the British High Commission in Islamabad to convey condolence over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister met the UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian Turner and expressed grief over the Queen’s death, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

He also penned his remarks in the condolatory book placed at the high commission paying tribute to the services of the late Queen Elizabeth.

On his arrival, the British high commissioner received the prime minister along with other officers of the high commission. Minister for information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister also wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss and conveyed his condolence to the Royal Family, the British government and the people over the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

The prime minister said that while being the British queen, she was not only the longest reigning monarch but also played a key role in positive developments in the United Kingdom and the world.

He said that under her leadership, the Commonwealth became the biggest association of the sovereign states. Hr said besides her services for the public interest, the presence of Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

He said being head of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, the people of Pakistan always showed reverence to Queen Elizabeth. During her reign spanning over decades, the relationship between the people of Pakistan and the Queen strengthened.

The prime minister said that he along with the whole Pakistani nation shared the grief of the British Royal Family, the UK government as well as the people. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades, died on Thursday aged 96.

