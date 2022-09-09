According to the Sindh health department, 2,825 dengue cases have been reported throughout the province this year out of which 2,462 are in Karachi only.

Karachi-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the rising cases of dengue in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

According to the Sindh health department, 2,825 dengue cases have been reported throughout the province this year out of which 2,462 are in Karachi only.

According to the reports, 60% of the patients approaching hospitals in Karachi are infected with dengue. 30 people have so far died due to dengue viral infection in Karachi during the last six weeks.

The situation is very alarming and we doubt that it may not become epidemic. So government should immediately take preventive measures to control Dengue.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.

The Government should immediately start an anti-mosquito spray campaign in flood-affected areas and Karachi because the only prevention for Dengue is to eliminate mosquitoes from the country because there is no vaccine or specific treatment available. Elimination of mosquitoes will also end the other mosquito-born diseases like Malaria, Chikungunya, Zika Virus, etc.

