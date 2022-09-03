Advertisement
PMD decides to install modern radars and automatic weather stations

Articles
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

  • PMD in collaboration with World Bank has decided to install the latest weather measuring instruments to get a timely update about the weather
  • Five modern radars and 300 automated weather stations (AWS) and 100 new observatories will be installed by the meteorological department
  • The installation of the latest weather measuring instruments will help to forecast  weather for the next ten days
Karachi-Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in collaboration with World Bank has decided to install the latest weather measuring instruments to get a timely update about the weather condition.

According to the details, five modern radars and 300 automated weather stations (AWS) and 100 new observatories will be installed by the meteorological department.

The installation of the latest weather measuring instruments will help to forecast and predicts weather for the next ten days.

Automated weather stations, observatories, agro-observatories and modern radars will be installed in different locations of the country with the support of the World Bank.

In this connection, two projects are being launched in this regard, including Hydromet with the cost of $60 million and a radar project in Dera Ismail Khan with the cost of Rs 450 million.

The Meteorological Department will assist to complete these projects while both projects will be completed in three years.

Under the Hydromet project, four radars will be installed in Sialkot, Quetta, Gwadar, and Charat.

Similarly, under the same plan, 300 more automated weather stations will be set up across the country, which will help to predict the weather for ten days.

Apart from this, 100 new observatories related to agriculture will also be established.

 

Also Read

PMD predicts more rain spell in September
PMD predicts more rain spell in September

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-average precipitation in the southern districts...

