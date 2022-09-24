PMD forecasts dry weather for most parts of country

Advertisement
  • PMD has predicted dry weather across the country, while it will be a hot day in central and southern regions.
  • The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Punjab province today, however, it will remain partly cloudy in Pothohar, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore
  • Weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Sindh today, while strong winds will prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur areas
KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather across the country, while it will be a hot day in central and southern regions.

The Meteorological Department forecasted that the weather will be dry in most of the plain areas of the country

Punjab Province

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Punjab province today, however, it will remain partly cloudy in Pothohar, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mandi Bahauldin, Toba Tek Singh and Mianwali regions.

There is a possibility of rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms in at few places.

Sindh province

Weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Sindh today, while strong winds will prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

In most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the forecast will remain partly cloudy today, while in Malakand, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Mardan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohat, Kurram, and Charsadda, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places.

 

Balochistan Province

Weather will remain hot and dry in most districts of Balochistan today.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather with rain/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. On the other hand, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad.

 

It should be noted that the maximum temperature recorded today was 41 degrees Celsius in Sibi, 40 in Bhakkar, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

