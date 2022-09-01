Advertisement
Edition: English
PMD predicts more rain spell in September

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-average precipitation in the southern districts of Sindh in September
  • At least two monsoon systems are expected to bring significant rains to the province in September
  • The Met Office also predicted above-average rainfall in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore. These places could get 10 to 15% extra rain
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-average precipitation in the southern districts of Sindh in September, BOL News reported on Thursday. 

According to the Met Office, at least two monsoon systems are expected to bring significant rains to the province in September. Heavy rains are forecast in Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Badin, with amounts 20 to 30 percent higher than typical.

The Met Office warned that above-average rains might exacerbate the situation in flood-affected areas. The heavy rains may cause moderate to severe floods in Lower Sindh.

The Met Office also predicted above-average rainfall in northeastern Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore. These places could get 10 to 15% extra rain.

Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may cause sudden floods in hilly areas due to heavy rain. There will also be a chance of urban flooding in the plains of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Water will be available in abundance in September for the agriculture and energy sector. Rains will prove good for the Kharif crop.

The Meteorological Department will issue a regular rainfall advisory for September

 

 

