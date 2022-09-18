PMD predicts partly cloudy weather for Karachi

PMD forecasted that weather in Karachi city remain partly cloudy , while there is also a possibility of drizzling in the morning and evening hours

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted that weather in Karachi city remain partly cloudy on Sunday, while there is also a possibility of drizzling in the morning and evening hours.

The Meteorological Department said that the current temperature has been recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the southwest wind is currently blowing in the city at the speed of 12 km per hour.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the monsoon rains will continue in September across the country, and there is a possibility of more than normal rains in North East Punjab and Sindh province.

He said that normal rains are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, and Balochistan.

He added that the monsoon season starts in July and continues till September.

On September 15, the Meteorological Department had said that the weather in the city would remain mild and partly cloudy while the maximum temperature was likely to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.

The sea breezes had started to recover in the city after which the heat intensity would start decreasing.