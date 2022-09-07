Police reject reports of alleged gang-rape in Korangi factory

KARACHI: Police have denied reports circulating on social media of a female worker allegedly gang-raped by her colleagues at a factory in Korangi area.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider said highly inappropriate news has been made viral on social media where videos of a woman and the alleged rape are being linked with the factory. He said that he has personally verified that no such incident took place in any factory in Korangi industrial area.

“No one has any details about who the alleged victim was, where she lived, where her body was taken, which police station investigated the matter, where was her post-mortem done, or who were her heirs,” he said.

The official said that the enemies of society and the country are spreading such fake news. He added that the elements involved in spreading fake news will be exposed and punished.

The reports of the alleged gangrape drew outrage after it surfaced on social media while some reports even claimed that the victim had died. It had said around 22 men had sexually assaulted the female employee in the factory.

Korangi SSP denied the incident occurred and termed it “fake news” being spread by society’s “enemies”. The police official wrote a letter to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) who had sought a response over the incident.

He said the SDPO Korangi conducted an inquiry and found that the allegations were an attempt by a fake Facebook channel called to defame the reputation of the company. He said it was an attempt to defame the reputation of the company by Sagir Buledi who is operating a fake channel on Facebook.

KATI also expressed deep concerns over the allegations against the company and warned and raise the matter with the police department so that the culprit defaming the company is brought to justice.

