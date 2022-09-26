Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan
Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan

Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan

Policeman martyred, two injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan. Image: File

Advertisement

A policeman was martyred and two other cops were injured when terrorists attacked the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur, who is son of former provincial minister for Agriculture Sardar Ikram Khan, escaped unhurt in the attack. However, it could not have confirmed whether Sardar Gandapur was present at the home or not at the time of the attack.
Meanwhile, the contingent of police and armed forces have reached the spot and the exchange of fire is going on between the forces and terrorists till filing this report.
It is pertinent to mention here that the father of MPA of Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur was martyred in a suicide attack whereas his paternal uncle was also targeted by a suicide attack.

Also Read

Two policemen killed guarding polio team in Tank
Two policemen killed guarding polio team in Tank

PESHAWAR: Two police personnel deployed on polio campaign duty were martyred in...

Advertisement

Earlier on September 24, nearly half a dozen militants were killed in a single day in what appeared as the first major offensive since the resurgence of militancy in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources in police and security forces said operations were carried out in Swat, Lakki Marwat and Khyber districts, which resulted in the killing of at least five militants, including a senior commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In one of these operations, a police official embraced martyrdom in Khyber district on Thursday night, sources said.

Also, militants in Khyber district ambushed a police patrol in Jamrud’s Sat Saurang area. In an ensuing exchange of fire with the militants, a police official Mohsin Afridi embraced martyrdom while leaving one of the militants dead, according to police officials.

The body of slain militant, later identified as Junaid, was found later during a search operation in the Warmando Mela area, the sources said. He was involved in the killing of not only the police official but also a source of an intelligence agency, two khasadars, two other policemen and some private persons, they said.

As “Islamic State Khurasan had claimed the killing of the intelligence source, this makes him an IS-K member,” the sources explained.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Qamar Bajwa’s setup still active in establishment, says Imran Khan
Qamar Bajwa’s setup still active in establishment, says Imran Khan
National Security Committee meeting to resume tomorrow
National Security Committee meeting to resume tomorrow
‘Hijab’ didn’t impede Pak girls to reach ‘Huawei ICT Competition 2022’
‘Hijab’ didn’t impede Pak girls to reach ‘Huawei ICT Competition 2022’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story