A policeman was martyred and two other cops were injured when terrorists attacked the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur, who is son of former provincial minister for Agriculture Sardar Ikram Khan, escaped unhurt in the attack. However, it could not have confirmed whether Sardar Gandapur was present at the home or not at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, the contingent of police and armed forces have reached the spot and the exchange of fire is going on between the forces and terrorists till filing this report.

It is pertinent to mention here that the father of MPA of Sardar Agha Khan Gandapur was martyred in a suicide attack whereas his paternal uncle was also targeted by a suicide attack.

Also Read Two policemen killed guarding polio team in Tank PESHAWAR: Two police personnel deployed on polio campaign duty were martyred in...

Advertisement

Earlier on September 24, nearly half a dozen militants were killed in a single day in what appeared as the first major offensive since the resurgence of militancy in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources in police and security forces said operations were carried out in Swat, Lakki Marwat and Khyber districts, which resulted in the killing of at least five militants, including a senior commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In one of these operations, a police official embraced martyrdom in Khyber district on Thursday night, sources said.

Also, militants in Khyber district ambushed a police patrol in Jamrud’s Sat Saurang area. In an ensuing exchange of fire with the militants, a police official Mohsin Afridi embraced martyrdom while leaving one of the militants dead, according to police officials.

The body of slain militant, later identified as Junaid, was found later during a search operation in the Warmando Mela area, the sources said. He was involved in the killing of not only the police official but also a source of an intelligence agency, two khasadars, two other policemen and some private persons, they said.

As “Islamic State Khurasan had claimed the killing of the intelligence source, this makes him an IS-K member,” the sources explained.