Polling kicks off in 57 wards f 11 UCs of Balochistan

QUETTA: Polling has started in 57 wards of 11 union councils (UCs) of Balochistan province while strict security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has announced that preparations for the local body elections in 65 wards of 11 union councils of four districts of Balochistan have been completed.

According to the spokesperson ECP, a total of 67 polling stations have been set up for the peaceful conduct of polling which will continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

Control rooms have also been established in the offices of Election Commission Islamabad and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan.

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Abdul Qayyum Shinwari and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan have also reviewed the control room and other arrangements, however, strict security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations.

Earlier, polling was scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022, but it was postponed due to floods and torrential rains in the province.