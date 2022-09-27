Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Polling kicks off in 57 wards of 11 UCs in Balochistan

Polling kicks off in 57 wards of 11 UCs in Balochistan

Articles
Advertisement
Polling kicks off in 57 wards of 11 UCs in Balochistan

Polling kicks off in 57 wards f 11 UCs of Balochistan

Advertisement
  • Strict security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations.
  • A total of 67 polling stations have been set up for the peaceful conduct of polling which will continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break
  • Earlier, polling was scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022, but it was postponed due to floods and torrential rains
Advertisement

 

QUETTA: Polling has started in 57 wards of 11 union councils (UCs) of Balochistan province while strict security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has announced that preparations for the local body elections in 65 wards of 11 union councils of four districts of Balochistan have been completed.

According to the spokesperson ECP, a total of 67 polling stations have been set up for the peaceful conduct of polling which will continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

Control rooms have also been established in the offices of Election Commission Islamabad and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan.

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Abdul Qayyum Shinwari and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Tahir Mansoor Khan have also reviewed the control room and other arrangements, however, strict security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

ECP announces to conduct LG elections in Karachi on Oct 23
ECP announces to conduct LG elections in Karachi on Oct 23

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to conduct Local Government...

 

Earlier, polling was scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022, but it was postponed due to floods and torrential rains in the province.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story