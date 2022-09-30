Power tariff for KE consumers increased by Re.51 per unit

Ishaq Dar approves increase in power rate by Re.51 per unit for KE consumers. Image: File

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved an increase in the electricity tariff by Re.0.51 per unit for K Electric consumers.

The ECC met with new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair in Islamabad on Friday, took the decision to maintain uniform the tariff across the country.

The final approval of the increase in power rate would be taken by the federal cabinet.

The ECC also approved the Dealer Transfer Price (DTP) of 50 kg imported Urea bag at Rs. 2150/bag.

The committee also approved incidental charges at Rs. 620.47/bag with sharing subsidy on imported Urea a 50:50 basis with provinces.

The ECC approved the proposal containing the request of M/s Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) for the assignment of its entire 10% Working Interest (WI) in Bannu West Block to M/s Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI).

The ECC granted five years extension with effect from April 2, 2022 in the validity period of the development and production lease of Zamzama D&PL, on the existing terms and conditions.

The ECC granted an extension in the validity period of the eighteen (18) exploration licenses.

The ECC approved the summary for the Ministry of Commerce and allowed the release of consignments of previously banned items for which Goods Declaration (GDs) have been filed on or after 22nd August 2022.