PRCS distributes relief packages to 1,000 flood victims

PRCS provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana and 500 in Jacobabad

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said ” PRCS is devoted to serving humanity during all hard times

The Red Crescent will continue its work until the last victim is rehabilitated, said Chairman PRCS

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana and 500 in Jacobabad.

The distribution was held in Sheikh Zaid Colony Larkana and Saint Johns Grammar School Jacobabad, where Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari distributed relief items among affected families. The distribution ceremony was also attended by MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said ” PRCS is devoted to serving humanity during all hard times. Providing relief to the flood-affected population is our top priority at the time. Red Crescent is serving every affected family regardless of their ethnicity and religion. We are making possible the provision of commodities, medical assistance and clean drinking water, hygiene kits, and psycho-social support through relief activities.

“We are facing the biggest catastrophe in history. PRCS in collaboration with movement partners, PNSs is dedicated to putting all efforts into the rescue and, relief of the affected communities through a systematic approach. Our teams will stay in the field till the last person is rehabilitated.”

He added that the distribution of relief packages in Larkana and Jacobabad is part of Red Crescent initiatives. Glad to see smiles on the faces of the victims today, we are dealing with the worst disaster in history. The Red Crescent will continue its work until the last victim is rehabilitated, said Chairman PRCS.

Advertisement

Also Read Pak Army begins education of flood affected children in Sindh In addition to rescue and relief operations, the Pakistan Army began educating...

Earlier, at the occasion Chairman Larkana District Branch PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi thanked Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Red Crescent staff for providing relief to flood victim families in Larkana.