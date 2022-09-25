He said the government is making tireless efforts to help the flood affectees.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has once again appealed to the nation, non-governmental organizations and philanthropists to extend assistance to the flood affectees.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the government is making tireless efforts to help the flood affectees. However, there is still a lot to do for providing them relief and for their rehabilitation, he said.

The President underlined the need for political stability in the country saying that it is vital for economic uplift. Dr Arif Alvi said he is making efforts to improve conditions in Pakistan as the country is facing political polarization.

He suggested that talks should be held on the issue of holding of elections. Replying to a question, the President said the politicians and Parliament should evolve a consensus on the appointment of army chief.

Dr Arif Alvi urged the government to adopt measures to counter the hybrid warfare and propaganda by enemies of Pakistan. He also stressed on women empowerment and education of youth to ensure progress and prosperity of the nation.

On September 24, the Judicial Conference aimed to raise funds for the lives affected by the calamitous flood of 2022 and the impact of climate change was greatly emphasized, along with environmental reforms required to address these issues.

The 9th International Judicial Conference, organized by the Law and Justice Commission Pakistan under the leadership of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, was held on September 23 and 24, 2022 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan at Islamabad.

In honour of the 75th year of Pakistan’s independence, the theme of the Conference centered on past issues, and how the various organs of the state, and other stakeholders, must proceed to ensure a better future.

Both days of the conference were widely attended by members of the superior judiciary and district judges, foreign ambassadors and dignitaries, renowned academics, and members of the legal community from across the nation.

The inaugural session began with address by the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Ms Riffat Inam Butt, who shared the LJCP’s vision for the Conference, to not only devise innovative solutions for our nation’s existing problems, but to ensure our continued progress in times to come.