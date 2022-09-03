President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi said that political activities and engaging the public on national discourse and issues confronted by the nation were also an important forum

Islamabad- While dilating upon the analysis given by a certain section of the media to his call for mobilization of the nation to come to the aid of the flood victims, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said in a statement that political activities and engaging the public on national discourse and issues confronted by the nation were also an important forum to motivate and encourage the public to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calamities faced by the nation. Politics and floods are not a zero-sum situation, he added.

Arif Alvi once again called upon the leaders and politicians to do their best to further accelerate their efforts to mobilize the international community, national resources, and the people of Pakistan to prioritize relief activities, continue economic repair, and mobilize a philanthropic response to alleviate sufferings of the flood victims across the country.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed to the entire nation, Overseas Pakistanis and the international community to come to the aid of flood victims who are in dire need of rescue, relief and rehabilitation due to the unprecedented rains and floods which has destroyed the lives and livelihood of people across Pakistan.

