President Arif Alvi visits flood relief camps in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the relief camps set up in the flood-affected areas of Sindh including Nawabshah and Dadu.

President Arif Alvi reached Nawabshah Airport where he was welcomed by the district authorities. He inspected the tent city set up for flood victims in Sakrand.

A tent city has been established by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Sakrand. The President also visited the relief camps.

The president also interacted with the flood-affected people and reviewed the ongoing activities of relief and rehabilitation.

He was also given a briefing on the post-flood measures taken by the administration.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited the camps of flood affectees of Pir Patho and listened to the problems faced by them, BOL News reports.

As per the details, the flood-affected people affirmed that they are being given rations as per the requirement. “I saw your camps and thought I must ask you about your situation,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister told the flood affectees that the mobile medical dispensaries are directed to visit camps once a week.

“The administration must know that I will keep in touch with the flood-affected people. Now, ill see whether they are being assisted or not,” the CM Sindh expressed.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the basic unit of Gail Mori where he checked the attendance of the BHO dispenser and other staff of the dispensary.