President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Malaysian naval chief

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany at a special investiture ceremony.

The president adorned the Malaysian Naval Chief with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence ties between the two countries.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Malaysian navies.

Earlier, Malaysian Naval Chief called on Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the maritime sector.

The Malaysian Naval Chief was also briefed about Pakistan Navy’s responsibilities and capacity. He admired efforts of Pak-Navy for maritime security in the region.

Earlier upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting Naval Chief was presented guard of honor. The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

