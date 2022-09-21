President emphasizes learning English, besides promoting Urdu

President Arif Alvi has said that in addition to learning and promoting the national language, learning of other languages, especially English, should also be encouraged

President said that Urdu was our heritage and a language of communication at the national level

He gave these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 1st Pak TESOL international conference on emerging trends in English language teaching in Pakistan

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that in addition to learning and promoting the national language, learning of other languages, especially English, should also be encouraged so as to benefit from the vast reservoir of scientific, technical, and business knowledge available in these languages.

The President gave these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 1st Pak TESOL international conference on emerging trends in English language teaching in Pakistan, at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad.

President said that Urdu was our heritage and a language of communication at the national level, therefore, we should appropriately focus on its promotion and development. He added that the English language was spoken by a large community of people and was a language of international communication.

He said that the latest advancements in the field of Information Technology (IT), especially in the form of Artificial Intelligence, were affecting every facet of life, adding that modern applications and technology could be used to learn languages in an easy and effective manner.

The President highlighted that the Muslim world in the past had displayed reluctance in adopting the latest technology, especially the Gutenberg printing press, which caused Muslim societies to lag behind in science and knowledge.

Advertisement

He appreciated the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for using hybrid educational methodologies to achieve the dream of “education for all” by imparting education to students, especially in the far-flung areas of the country.

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome while addressing the ceremony said that the lives and livelihoods of a large number of people have been affected due to the catastrophic floods in Pakistan whereas millions of people had also been left homeless, adding that America stood with Pakistan in this difficult time.

He said that the United States had been making efforts for many years to enhance the capacity of students and teachers in Pakistan through the Fulbright and other scholarship programs.

Also Read PM directs authorities concern to ensure supply of baby food for flood-stricken children The prime minister assigned the cabinet members to reach out to the...

Allama Iqbal Open University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof, Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, welcoming the President and other participants, he said that the university was taking steps to equip millions of students in remote and backward areas of the country with quality education as well as to increase the capacity of teachers.