President expresses grief over loss of lives in China

Islamabad- President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over devastating earthquake that hit Sichuan province in southwestern China, resulting in the loss of precious lives and destruction of property.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, and myself, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Chinese leadership and my heartfelt sympathies to the people of Sichuan, over the loss of 66 precious lives in the recent earthquake, which has also caused damage to communication infrastructure and other properties.

I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and offer my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I hope that the missing people would soon be reunited with their families and that the people of the earthquake-hit areas will rebuild their homes and resume normal life as soon as possible.

“I am fully confident that the Chinese leadership and people of China are fully capable to win the battle against this natural calamity with their proven abilities and resilience,” the president said.

I assure you that the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan stand with the Chinese people and the government of China with the same spirit as the Chinese people are standing with the victims of unfolding super floods, which have devastated many parts of Pakistan.

