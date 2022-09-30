This, he added, would enable them to appreciate, handle and resolve wide-ranging and ever-evolving challenges.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for the capacity building of civil servants by ensuring the provision of quality training to civil servants as per international best practices to improve public service delivery.

This, he added, would enable them to appreciate, handle and resolve wide-ranging and ever-evolving challenges faced by the government in the heterogeneous, pluralistic and diverse socio-political context of Pakistan.

This was stated by the President of Pakistan while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President of Pakistan is the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of NSPP.

Addressing the meeting, the President urged NSPP to integrate Artificial Intelligence, utilize online and hybrid modes of learning in its training procedures and SOPs and upgrade its education modules to fine tune civil servants’ skills for making timely and informed decisions.

This, he said, would help deliver efficient and quality services to the general public as well as help in the automation of trade, commerce and business-related processes and procedures, which were paramount for speedy and meaningful development and progress of the country.

He said that adopting online training modules by NSPP would increase its reach and effectiveness for imparting quality and relevant training to civil servants without incurring additional expenditures which were otherwise required for setting up physical training facilities. He also emphasized the launch of short-duration training courses to impart specific and sector-specific skills.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, NSPP, Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, highlighted the need for improving the collective service delivery by the bureaucracy. He also underlined the need to introduce IT-based technology platforms for imparting quality training, both short and long-term, to the officers stationed in far-flung areas of the country as well as smaller towns and cities.