Milk sellers in Karachi and Hyderabad have increased the prices of milk and curd by Rs10 and Rs40 to Rs180 and Rs280 respectively.

But there is no notification issued by the authorities concerned and no action has been initiated against the profiteers by the district administration.

The milk sellers and dairy owners had increased the products’ prices by Rs30 a few months ago.

The price control committee of district administrations in both cities look helpless before the milk sellers and dairy owners and are playing the role of silent spectators.

The Dairy owners have started fixing prices on their own as they stopped taking the district administration into consideration.