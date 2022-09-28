Advertisement
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi tomorrow

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to visit Karachi tomorrow (Thursday)
  • PM will be visiting Karachi on September 29 to hold meetings with different officials
  • He appreciated Ismail adding that the IMF program was re-launched due to his efforts
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to visit Karachi tomorrow, he will also visit Asif Ali Zardari keeping in view the former’s recent health condition.

The sources privy to the matter said that PM will be visiting Karachi on September 29 to hold meetings with different officials including PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

On the other hand, the premier during the cabinet meeting said that the former finance minister Miftah Ismail strived hard to save the county from default.

He appreciated Ismail during the speech adding that the IMF program was re-launched due to his efforts.

The PM also congratulate the newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for taking the slot and expressed hopes that he would do everything possible to steer the country towards the right path.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister Miftah Ismail stepped down from the slot and Ishaq Dar takes oath as the new finance minister upon his return to the country after 5 years.

