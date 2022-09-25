Prime Minister should handle leaked audio matter strictly: Fazal ur Rehman

Fazal ur Rehman said that there was no contact with him regarding the arrival of former finance minister Ishaq Dar but his experience should be taken utilized.

MULTAN : Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam(JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ue-Rehman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take the audio leak matter seriously and handle the issue strictly.

Talking to the media in Multan, Maulana Fazal ur Rahman said, “Leak of the audio conversation is very disturbing worrying and I will ask the Prime Minister to take strict action.”

Fazal ur Rehman said that there was no contact with them regarding the arrival of former finance minister Ishaq Dar but his experience should be taken utilized.

He said that the defence force is a second-rate thing. He said China is angry with us as China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) was a huge investment of the Chinese government.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the last government rolled back the CPEC project and PTI gave the State Bank of our country to the IMF. He said the previous government did all the politics on corruption.

He said that Imran Khan wasted institutions and investments. He said the previous government gave the secret information about CPEC to America and stopped work on CPEC, which angered China.

The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that the audio of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin went viral and he wants Pakistan to default.

He said, “PDM toppled PTI government but his agenda was not completed and now Imran Khan roams the streets like a mad.

Maulana Fazal ur Rahman further said that after waving the paper, Imran Khan said there was a conspiracy against him. He asked Imran Khan to tell him who is XYZ.

Referring funding case, the Head of JUI-F further said that funding from India and Israel has been proved against Imran Khan. He said PTI Chairman has proved incompetent and a liar in very his stance