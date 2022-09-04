Prince Rahim Agha Khan announces $10m aid for flood-affectees

Prince Rahim Agha Khan has announced $10 million in aid for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The son of Prince Karim Agha Khan, Prince Rahim telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed the message of good wishes of Prince Karim Agha Khan to him.

The prince also expressed his sorrow over the losses of human lives and properties and devastation caused by the floods. He announced $10 million in aid for flood affectees.

All institutions of the Agha Khan Development Network have been instructed to fully participate in relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a message of good wishes for Honorable Aga Khan.

Shehbaz also thanked Prince Rahim Agha Khan for announcing aid for flood victims.

The prime minister also appealed to the world particularly European countries to create awareness about the flood situation in Pakistan.

The flood affectees would financially be assisted in relief and rehabilitation through international donor agencies.

Earlier on Saturday, the federal government decided to seek assistance from international financial institutions like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and others for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

On behalf of the government, the report of the Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be sent to the financial institutions, and requests will be made for assistance from these institutions due to the flood damages.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, a report has been prepared based on preliminary estimates of the losses due to floods, according to which, the initial estimates, the country’s economy has suffered more than 10 billion dollars loss.

Apart from this, the flood has caused damage to agriculture and infrastructure, while more than 33 million people in the country and more than 1 million houses have also been damaged due to the recent rains and floods.

Keeping this report in mind, financial assistance will be requested from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), while financial assistance is likely to be received from the financial institutions according to the allotted quota.