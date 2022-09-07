Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that attention should be paid to reform programmes for pensioners in the jails of Punjab province

IG Jails Punjab briefed the governor about the steps taken to provide facilities to prisoners in jails

IG Prisons said that several steps have been taken for the welfare of the prisoners in the prisons of Punjab

Lahore-Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that attention should be paid to reform programmes for pensioners in the jails of Punjab province so that they can become better people after being released from prison.

He shared these views during a meeting with Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig. IG Jails Punjab briefed the governor about the steps taken to provide facilities to prisoners in jails.

Governor Punjab said that prisoners are human beings as well as criminals and they deserve basic rights as human beings in prisons.

On the other hand, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem said that several steps have been taken for the welfare of the prisoners in the prisons of Punjab and the condition of washrooms has also been improved.

He further said that the environment in the prisons of Punjab has been improved and prisoners were allowed to talk with their families on the phone for 30 minutes.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the funds for higher education had been increased despite financial constraints.

He said this while talking to Senator Saud Majeed, former Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman who called on Balighur Rehman at the Governor House in Lahore.

They discussed matters related to the education and South Punjab during the meeting.