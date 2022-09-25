Probe starts from all aspects how PM’s audio conversation leaked

An answer has been sought from the Intelligence Bureau regarding whether the call data of the Prime Minister’s House has been hacked or there is a security failure.

ISLAMABAD: An investigation has been launched into how an alleged audio conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government official leaked on social media.

The probe has been started from all aspects either someone from the Prime Minister’s Security Office gave the data or the entire call data was leaked.

According to the sources, an answer has been sought by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding whether the call data of the Prime Minister’s House has been hacked or there is a security failure.

Sources said that the prime minister’s calls are eight hours long and there are hundreds of files.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also been active to investigate how the audio call of the Prime Minister went on the dark web on social media.

Questions have also been raised on the security and intelligence system of the Prime Minister’s House, these audio calls of the Prime Minister also include conversations with the most important personalities.

An audio leak attributed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has surfaced in which a government official is allegedly heard talking to Shehbaz Sharif regarding the recommendations of his niece Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the alleged audio, the official informed Shehbaz Sharif about Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recommendation to import a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel.

Shehbaz Sharif put pressure on the government official for Maryam’s son-in-law, on which the government official said that this work is very difficult, first it will go to the ECC, and then it will come to the cabinet, and a strong reaction is expected.

Officials said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had assigned two tasks to me, one was to establish a grid station in the society and we are doing it.

Shehbaz Sharif told the officer that “It will be done in a national way and do it but it is a difficult task to bring machinery from India, you can’t even do it secretly, if there is a discus in ECC, it will be a problem, you first inform them about the method, then I will explain it to them.”