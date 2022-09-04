Fawad Chaudhry’s completely denied the information circulating in this regard

Karachi- Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is not in contact with Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif and his representatives.

Responding to speculations in this regard, Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry’s completely denied the information circulating in this regard. He said there was no behind-the-scenes contact or meeting with Nawaz Sharif or any of his representatives.

Fawad Chaudhry explained that said all such information may be mere speculation or fabricated, but it has nothing to do with reality. He said Chairman PTI’s position regarding the country’s political situation is very clear and categorical.

The ex-federal minister said Imran Khan is leading an unprecedented movement for true freedom. He said that the right of the country’s future issues or decisions is not with any group or elite but in the hands of the people of the country.

Fawad Chaudhry categorically said PTI will not be a part of any secret and announced negotiation process without the official announcement of the election date.

He said instead of spreading such news, the date of elections should be seriously considered and announced.

