ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public rally in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, Imran Khan said he would talk to the residents of Karachi regarding preparations of the Haqeeqi Azadi movement. “Insha Allah, we will get people of the country liberated in real sense,” he said.
Maryam wants her son-in-law to make money like other family members: Imran
He said his government banned trade with India because India had broken international law. The former prime minister said the biggest robbers of the country had been imposed on us. Whenever they came into power the country fell into debt and they and their families became billionaires, he maintained. ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the audio tape leak revealed, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was getting power plant machine for her...
Massive crowd in Karak! #KarakJalsa pic.twitter.com/gYdAvzBzB5
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 25, 2022
Shukriya Karak! 🇵🇰#KarakJalsa pic.twitter.com/pP09YyZk0j
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 25, 2022
عظیم قوم کا عظیم لیڈر @ImranKhanPTI #KarakJalsa #کپتان_ہم_تیار_ہیں pic.twitter.com/Q2RRrRZac4
— Dawood Shah (@DawoodShah01) September 25, 2022
ابھی تجارت کھلی نہیں مریم نواز کا داماد غیر قانونی مشینری ہندوستان سے لے رہا ہے، ان کا خدا صرف پیسہ ہے، عمران خان #KarakJalsa pic.twitter.com/qHN26DMAHF
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 25, 2022
کرک کا موسم بدلنے والا ہے-یہاں کوئی آنے والا ہے – آج سہ پہر عمران خان کرک میں جلسے سے خطاب کریں گے – انشاء اللہ –
پوری قوم عمران خان کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے – اب تبدیلی نہیں-انقلاب آرہا ہے – اللّٰہ پر ایمان ۔۔۔ مشکلات سے نکلے گا پاکستان#کرک_جلسہ_عمران_خان
— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 25, 2022
چئیرمین عمران خان آج کرک میں عظیم الشان جلسے سے خطاب کریں گے۔#KarakJalsa pic.twitter.com/Vb0kEZZgn9
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 25, 2022
کرک تیار ہوں!!!!!!
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان آج سہ پہر 3 بجے کرک کی عوام کا لہو گرمائیں گے#KarakJalsa #ReadyForFinalCall #کپتان_ہم_تیار_ہیں pic.twitter.com/izVtoyf6Te
— Redex (@TheOffRedex) September 25, 2022
