Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow
PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow

PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
PTI chief to announce next critical phase at jalsa tomorrow

Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced that the Gujranwala jalsa on Saturday (tomorrow) would be the last of their present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement.

In a tweet, Imran Khan said he would announce the next critical phase at the jalsa.

“Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has decided to take out rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening.

The gatherings all over the country to express solidarity with Imran Khan will be held at 7:00 pm. The entire party and supporters will express full solidarity with Imran Khan.

Also Read

Contempt of Court case: Imran Khan will be indicted on Sept 22
Contempt of Court case: Imran Khan will be indicted on Sept 22

Islamabad High Court has decided to indict Imran Khan in contempt of...

The meeting of the political committee of PTI presided over by the chairman is over. The forum held consultation on the ongoing political situation and cases against the former prime minister, BOL News reported quoting sources as saying.

Advertisement

In the meeting, it was agreed to intensify the ongoing public relations campaign, the sources said. The party decided to protest against inflation, they added. PTI’s provincial presidents were instructed to lead the protests.

In the meantime, Imran Khan will continue scheduled rallies in different cities, the sources relayed.

Former prime minister Khan said public support was their biggest strength. They were fighting the government’s tactics in the field, he said. “13 parties are running from election fearing a single party. My movement’s purpose is to defeat mafias of the country. Our common citizen has joined the ‘real freedom movement’,” he said.

On September 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case on September 22. The IHC had termed the reply of the PTI chief unsatisfactory. Imran had left the IHC after talking to the media.

A contempt of court case had been lodged against Imran for his controversial remarks about a female judge during the party’s rally in Islamabad on August 20.

After the hearing of the arguments, the court had reserved the verdict and after a five-minute break, the bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar had given the verdict.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
University student gunned down during robber
University student gunned down during robber
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story