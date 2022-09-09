Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

PTI has reservations over postponement of by-polls: Shah Mahmood

Articles
Image: Screengrab BOL News

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PTI does not understand the legitimacy of the Election Commission regarding by-polls
  • He said that that the by-elections were postponed to hide the political position of PPP
  • He also claimed that something is brewing in Islamabad
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that PTI does not understand the legitimacy of the Election Commission in the postponement of by-polls.

He was addressing a presser in response to the postponement of by-polls when said that the by-elections were postponed to hide the political position of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shah Mahmood also said that PPP has been shaking and there will be a time when things will be exposed against the party.

The former minister also said that the polling stations that were identified are intact and there is no stagnant rainwater anywhere in those stations adding that the party has reservations about the neutrality of the Election Commission.

He also claimed that something is brewing in Islamabad adding that PTI has the utmost respect for the judiciary.

Notably, ECP has postponed the by-elections across the country due to the recent flood situation.
The by-elections were postponed in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, which were going to be held in September and October.

The ECP has said that law enforcement agencies and other institutions concerned are engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of the country.

